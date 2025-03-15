The best non-mobile phone gadgets from MWC Barcelona

The Zip can project movies, photos and more up to 80 inches in size. You either mirror your smartphone’s screen or connect an HDMI dongle into a TV, laptop or gaming system and project the content there. It works across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, so you needn’t worry. The downside is that the resolution maxes out at 720p. The company hopes to have a 1080p variant soon, but there is no timeline. Another downside is that the Zip Projector lasts only 1.5 hours on a single charge. Of course, you can simply plug it in if you’re not on the go. It has a 5,000mAh battery and takes an hour and a half to charge fully.