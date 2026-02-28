How Narayan Manepally of Geist became a gold medallist

Born in Mysuru, Manepally spent the first seven years of his life in Jamshedpur where his father worked at Telco (Tata Motors today). The family moved to Bengaluru and Manepally grew up seeing his father—“ever the consummate entrepreneur”—try his hand at multiple ventures before building a successful auto components business. After a bachelor’s in engineering from BMS College of Engineering, Manepally headed to the US in the early 1990s to pursue his master’s in engineering from Virginia Tech. After graduating, he joined Intel in Princeton, New Jersey. “The CEO at the time was the legendary Andrew ‘Andy’ Stephen Grove. He had tasked me and another colleague to conceive a real-time software product. We came up with the idea of a video-conferencing system—much like Zoom—which eventually became Intel Proshare,” he recalls.