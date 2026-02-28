Jai Ho! The resounding A.R. Rahman composition from the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire played as Narayan Manepally, CEO of Geist Brewing Co. and Vidya Kubher, the brand’s head brewmaster, collected the Gold Award at the European Beer Star 2025 competition in Nuremberg, Germany, in September. This wasn’t the first rodeo for the Bengaluru-based distribution craft brewery. In 2024, they won the silver for their light amber smoked wheat beer, Geist Rauch-a-Fella. But winning the gold in a competition judged through a rigorous two-day blind tasting was a different high.
How Narayan Manepally of Geist became a gold medallist
SummaryThe CEO of Geist Brewing Co. discusses winning a gold at the European Beer Star 2025 competition, and the roller-coaster journey of setting up a brewery in India
Jai Ho! The resounding A.R. Rahman composition from the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire played as Narayan Manepally, CEO of Geist Brewing Co. and Vidya Kubher, the brand’s head brewmaster, collected the Gold Award at the European Beer Star 2025 competition in Nuremberg, Germany, in September. This wasn’t the first rodeo for the Bengaluru-based distribution craft brewery. In 2024, they won the silver for their light amber smoked wheat beer, Geist Rauch-a-Fella. But winning the gold in a competition judged through a rigorous two-day blind tasting was a different high.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More