How Narayan Manepally of Geist became a gold medallist

“We won the gold in the South German Hefeweizen Dunkel category for our beer, Geist Uncle Dunkel,” Manepally, 62, shares. “This is a category that has been dominated by the Germans for decades, so to beat them at their own game felt incredible. We were treated like royalty,” he recalls. Since winning teams get to pick the song they want played as they go up to the stage, Jai Ho felt like a natural choice. Seeing India on the list of winning countries, Manepally says, was a particularly proud moment.