Narayan Poojari of Shiv Sagar: Living the Bombay dream
SummaryThe restaurateur, whose diverse portfolio includes the iconic Shiv Sagar, discusses successes and failures in creating food businesses and why affordability is always key to customers
Mumbai is a swarm of dining options. It has 17,123 casual restaurants, 4,417 cafés and 564 bars (going by the National Restaurant Association of India’s Food Services Report 2024). To be a successful restaurateur in an overcrowded space, the business portfolio should be diversified across all three. Restaurateur Narayan Poojari, 57, the founder of Shiv Sagar Foods & Resorts Pvt. Ltd, knows this. He runs a café, bars and casual dining restaurants, including the iconic Shiv Sagar.
I am meeting him at his restaurant-cum-bar Butterfly High at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Sitting across a table in a crisp blue shirt, his eyes narrowed in attention, he says in a deep, commanding voice, “Born in Karnataka, in Kundapura taluka, in Gujjadi, a village in Udupi district." Thereafter, he switches to colloquial Mumbai Hindi, a language he is most comfortable speaking.
Udupi is famous for its enterprising food business owners who have established multiple chains of Udupi-style eateries in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, among other cities. Their formula for success is simple: comforting south Indian food at reasonable rates with quick service. Typically vegetarian, many restaurants have, over time, added crowd-pleasers like Chinese food, chaat and ice cream.