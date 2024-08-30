Narayan Poojari of Shiv Sagar: Living the Bombay dream

At the age of 13, he accompanied his grandmother to Mumbai; she was visiting her pregnant daughter in Santacruz. He did not return. Instead, Poojari took up a job as a canteen boy in the Fort area, and joined a night school to complete his studies. He was making around ₹40 a month, spending his free time playing football and sleeping in the canteen. He recalls being entranced by a particular restaurant in the neighbouring area of Churchgate. It was called Sapna and seemed like a fancy place with a live band. “I would stand in front of it and think to myself, one day I will build something like that." A decade later, he bought the restaurant along with his partner Bagubhai Patel and renamed it Shiv Sagar.