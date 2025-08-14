Why humanity’s disconnection from nature is accelerating the climate crisis and biodiversity loss
A global ‘extinction of experience’ is underway. As we stop seeing, naming, and loving the natural world around us, we lose not only biodiversity but also the capacity to care for the environment that sustains us
My column this month isn’t really about climate change, but the human attitudes that enable such a planetary breakdown. This is a lament about the natural world, and more particularly, how cut off modern humans are from nature. It is this alienation that is stopping us from taking meaningful action to stop the climate crisis, and save ourselves in the process.
Self-preservation should be a good reason to stop environmental destruction and the use of fossil fuels, right? After all, we should be able to appeal to human selfishness to ensure our survival? But even self-interest doesn’t seem to be working, probably because we cannot think beyond our own lifetimes.