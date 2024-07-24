From Paris Olympics to Tarisland, 5 new Android and iOS games to try

Asphalt Legends Unite, Guncho, and Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home complete this list of new and upcoming games that are available on both Android and iOS

Get set for the Paris Olympics, which begin later this week, by trying different sporting disciplines and immerse yourself in a new fantasy exploration world of dungeons and adventures with these five new and upcoming mobile games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Guncho Developed by a team of self-funded independent creators, Guncho is a single player, turn-based tactical wild west shooter game where you influence Guncho's revolver cylinder rotation by moving, shooting, and unloading bullets. You can outsmart opponents by aligning your bullets with the hex-grid, on which the game pans out. Guncho has a Western shootout setting and other non-playable characters in the game’s environment – everything goats, cacti and desert boulders – also come into play as you progress through the levels. (Available on Android and iOS).

Olympics Go! Paris 2024 With the Paris Olympics scheduled to start later this month, you can try your luck at different arcade-style Olympic events in this causal sports and simulation game that merges city-building elements with sports. According to the International Olympic Committee website, players can try breaking, fencing, archery, golf and swimming, while building up their dream city around Olympic venues with different iconic landmarks. With every victory, you unlock new upgrades. This official game for the Olympics has been developed in collaboration with nWay, a US-based game developer. (Available on Android and iOS).

Tarisland Tarisland is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG, that will feature a vast fantasy world for exploration. Players can explore dungeons, defeat legendary creatures and interact with thousands of other gamers. According to the game’s official website, Tarisland is high on customization and brings back the classic ‘raid & dungeons’ system, which allows you to work with your team, solve different adventures and take down formidable epic bosses (a boss is a significantly powerful character created as an opponent to players.) Available on Android and iOS.

Tarisland is an MMORPG that will feature a vast fantasy world for exploration.

Asphalt Legends Unite An exciting expansion update to Asphalt 9 Legends, Asphalt Legends Unite was released earlier this month and features a new co-op mode along with a remodeled garage and hundreds of iconic cars. The title has a new game engine, with dynamic light effects and improved light reflections. A new track also features in Asphalt Legends Unite – Singapore. Asphalt Legends Unite is a proper cross-platform game. According to the game’s official website, with cross-play, all the racers will manage to race against anyone, no matter their platform, making for a faster and more competitive multiplayer experience. (Available on Android and iOS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home An upcoming game in the Harvest Moon series developed by Natsume Inc, a worldwide developer and publisher that specializes in unique and family-oriented interactive entertainment software, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home will see the title return for mobile gamers. This farming simulation game is set in the city of Alba, which the player must revitalize along with the help of a best friend and other villagers. According to the Natsume website, players can harvest crops, take care of animals, fish, mine, and more. You grow the village and get new residents along the way, while competing and taking part in various contests and festivals. (Coming to Android and iOS in August).

