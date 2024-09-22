Silent towns, ancient gods and classic black ops

This week’s gaming roundup features exciting titles releasing in October.

MYSTICAL HERO Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a sequel to the 2014 game Dragon Age: Inquisition and the fourth title in the Dragon Age franchise. In this immersive single player role-playing game, you return to the mystical world of Thedas and take on the role of Rook, a hero who must fight ancient gods who want to destroy the world. According to the game’s official description, Rook must lead a team of seven companions – each with their own stories and abilities -- and ultimately become the Veilguard. The game will feature new locations in the fictional world of Thedas and releases on 31 October.

TRIGGER FINGER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set in the 90s as global politics goes through a period of upheaval: the end of the Cold War and the rise of the US as a superpower. Apart from a cinematic-style single-player campaign, Black Ops 6 will feature different multiplayer modes, where they can explore 16 new maps. The game will also see the return of the iconic round-based zombies where players must take on hordes of the undead. This is the twenty-first installment of the Call of Duty series and the seventh entry in the Black Ops subseries. It will be released on 25 October.

A RETURN TO SILENT HILL

In this remake of the 2001 game of the same name, the protagonist, James, heads back to the eerie town of Silent Hill in search of traces of his wife. He encounters horrific monsters, and a town shrouded in thick mist. The player must tackle the monsters and solve puzzles along the way. The world of Silent Hill is expected to be more realistic this time with the game employing ray tracing and other cutting-edge technical enhancements. Players can also expect larger environments within the game and the return of some original themes: combat weapons and the iconic over-the-shoulder camera viewpoint. Silent Hill 2 releases on 8 October.