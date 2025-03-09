Player Mode: How to design a museum, and split a story

Three new games to stir the imagination that drop this month

Three Point Museum World-building games are crazy fun, and the Two Point range of games, Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, are visually rich playgrounds. The sequel, Two Point Museum, promises to be equally fun as players explore amazing artifacts, design and refine the layout, as well as keep staff happy, guests entertained, and donations plentiful. The business simulation game developed by Two Point Studios and published by Sega includes five museum locations within the Two Point County universe, each focused on one theme, like prehistory, science, space and even the supernatural, so the player won’t get bored moving the same few things around. The game will be available from today on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Split Fiction

This upcoming action-adventure video game is for the storytellers. Developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, Split Fiction is a cooperative multiplayer-only game, which follows authors Mio and Zoe after they get trapped in the world of their stories. It has been designed for a specific experience: split screen cooperative multiplayer, which means that it must be played with another player via local or online play. In the game, players assume control of either Zoe or Mio, and must work together to escape and overcome challenges even as one writer’s science fiction story becomes intertwined with the other’s fantasy story. Split Fiction will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Carmen Sandiego The new Carmen Sandiego game is a spin-off of the beloved video game character from the 1980’s and 1990’s series beginning with Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? , which were essentially educational mystery video games. Each game of the series has a particular theme and subject, where the player must use their knowledge to find Carmen Sandiego or any of her multiple henchmen. In the new game, where Carmen is the main character, the story and visuals are based on the Carmen Sandiego Netflix series, where Carmen is depicted as a hero who is tasked with tracking down and defeating V.I.L.E. villains. Reports say the game will include a classic mode called “The Acme Files,” which will be a tribute to the classic Carmen Sandiego games of the 1980s. The game will be available initially on Netflix before being distributed on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Playstation and Xbox.