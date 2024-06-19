From controllers to RGB mousepads, 7 must-have gadgets for every gamer

An average Indian user spends up to 46 minutes daily on gaming. The only other online activity they spend more time on is social media, according to a recent report on India’s gaming landscape by the non-profit Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council and gaming platform Winzo.

But these are not just mobile gamers. India now has a rich pool of serious gamers and esports players that enjoy console gaming as much. With that, gaming gear has now moved beyond gaming chairs and juiced up personal computers.

As with everything, artificial intelligence is also slowly finding its way into gaming gear – as some of these picks in our list will show. These new gaming gadgets are perfect for bringing in more power, light, sound and immersive action to your gaming setup.

View Full Image The Razer Kishi Ultra controller offers gamers console grade control. (Razer)

Razer Kishi Ultra: The Kishi Ultra is compatible with Android, iPad Mini, and the iPhone 15 series. With immersive haptics and a first-of-its-kind full-size handle and button layout, the controller offers gamers console grade control. It can also be used for wired play with PCs. Available on razer.com, $149.99 (approx ₹12,513).

View Full Image The Steelseries QcK Prism Cloth mousepad comes in 5 different sizes. (Steelseries)

Steelseries QcK Prism Cloth: This microwoven cloth mousepad comes in 5 different sizes and is optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements. But what stands out is its 2-zone RGB dynamic illumination that allow for in-game lighting alerts and customizable Discord notifications. Available on steelseries.com, starting from $39.99.