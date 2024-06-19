From controllers to RGB mousepads, 7 must-have gadgets for every gamer

An average Indian user spends up to 46 minutes daily on gaming. The only other online activity they spend more time on is social media, according to a recent report on India’s gaming landscape by the non-profit Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council and gaming platform Winzo.
An average Indian user spends up to 46 minutes daily on gaming. The only other online activity they spend more time on is social media, according to a recent report on India’s gaming landscape by the non-profit Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council and gaming platform Winzo.
But these are not just mobile gamers. India now has a rich pool of serious gamers and esports players that enjoy console gaming as much. With that, gaming gear has now moved beyond gaming chairs and juiced up personal computers.
But these are not just mobile gamers. India now has a rich pool of serious gamers and esports players that enjoy console gaming as much. With that, gaming gear has now moved beyond gaming chairs and juiced up personal computers.
Also read: 5 exciting game titles to look out for in May 2024
As with everything, artificial intelligence is also slowly finding its way into gaming gear – as some of these picks in our list will show. These new gaming gadgets are perfect for bringing in more power, light, sound and immersive action to your gaming setup.
Razer Kishi Ultra: The Kishi Ultra is compatible with Android, iPad Mini, and the iPhone 15 series. With immersive haptics and a first-of-its-kind full-size handle and button layout, the controller offers gamers console grade control. It can also be used for wired play with PCs. Available on razer.com, $149.99 (approx ₹12,513).
Steelseries QcK Prism Cloth: This microwoven cloth mousepad comes in 5 different sizes and is optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements. But what stands out is its 2-zone RGB dynamic illumination that allow for in-game lighting alerts and customizable Discord notifications. Available on steelseries.com, starting from $39.99.
Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra: These state-of-the-art LED hexagon panels come in two color options and can be customized in multiple DIY ways to amp up the lighting in your gaming room. Can be connected through WiFi and Bluetooth. Available on amazon.in, ₹63,277.
Dell Alienware 34 curved QD-OLED: This curved monitor features quantum dot display technology – along with a slim panel design and superb colour performance – which delivers immersive and realistic gameplay visuals. Has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Available on dell.com, ₹91,500.
Shure MV7+: Recording podcasts, music or streaming, the Shure MV7+ comes with an innovative voice isolation technology, that focuses only on the the user’s voice, avoiding any background noise. The microphone also has a new digital signal processing engine, which brings advanced features. Available on shure.com, starting $279.
Asus RoG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova: These true wireless earbuds come with SpeedNova 2.4 GHz wireless technology that offers ultra-low audio latency. Bone conduction AI microphones pick up the wearer’s voice loud and clear. In Bluetooth mode, the earbuds offer up to 46 hours of battery life. Available on amazon.in, ₹45,802.
MSI Titan 18HX: Powered by the Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX, this gaming notebook features an 18-inch 4K mini LED 120Hz display, which not only brings super-bright backlighting but a peak brightness of over 1000 nits. It has a beautiful RGB mechanical keyboard and comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. Avaliable on amazon.in, ₹4,39,990.