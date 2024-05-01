5 exciting game titles to look out for in May 2024

From ‘F1 24’ to ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2’, here’s a look at some exciting gaming titles set to release in May

May is another exciting month for new game releases. There's plenty in store for racing enthusiasts (we're talking Formula 1 and MotoGP), lovers of games like God of War but also gamers who life real-time strategy titles.

From F1 24 to Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, here’s a look at 5 exciting gaming titles that are releasing in May.

F1 24 (Release date: 31 May; on PC, Xbox, PlayStation) There is perhaps no better companion for motor racing gaming and Formula 1 enthusiasts for the ongoing F1 season than F1 24 – the official video game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, which releases later this month. According to the official website of publisher EA Sports, F1 24 will feature an all-new suspension kinematics system, improved tyre model, more detailed aerodynamic simulation, new engine settings, and expanded car setup options that will give gamers more control over their driving style. All this is part of a new EA Sports 'Dynamic Handling System'.

Mumbai-based Martin Karkada, 32, who has been playing the series since F1 2009 (released in November 2009) says he’s looking forward to the revamped ‘career mode’ in F1 24. “Since I follow the sport and play video games, F1 is a big part of my gaming time," says Karkada, who works as a product manager with a Mumbai-based IT distributor company. “The series has evolved tremendously, especially after Codemasters took the development rights for the game. Previously, the game wasn’t a yearly thing. A new edition would come out once in three years. It’s more consistent now," Karkada says on the phone. “The career mode has become deeper. The simulation and damage model have improved as well. In real life, F1 is more than just tracks and cars. There’s a glamour element to it as well. Somehow, EA has been able to capture it nicely," adds Karkada.

According to the EA website, the game will also feature new track improvements and real voice lines from F1 drivers to make it more authentic.

MotoGP 24 will give gamers a chance to test their abilities in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories.

MotoGP 24 (Release date: 2 May; on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch) From four-wheel open racing to the thrill of speedy motor bikes, MotoGP 24 will give gamers a chance to test their riding abilities in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories, and immerse themselves in the 2024 campaign.

MotoGP 24 will be more customizable and comes with ‘adaptive difficulty’ - a feature that tailors your gaming experience to your skills and results. You can customize your rider with four graphic editors: stickers, rider stickers, racing numbers, and helmet liveries.

Another interesting new feature is MotoGP Stewards, that will monitor races in the game and ensure fair racing.

MotoGP 24 will also let you compete with players from all over the world thanks to the cross-play feature. Players can even challenge their friends to a 1 versus 1 split-screen race.

Homeworld 3 (Release date: 13 May; on PC) Space and science fiction collide in this real-time strategy game, where you assume control and battle through fleet combat in a 3D space environment. Think space derelicts, massive spacecraft, the remains of an ancient civilization, hyperspace gateways and an intense storyline that takes place on a galactic scale.

Homeworld 3 will feature a more extensive campaign mode and better focus on solo gameplay. The game is also expected to explore themes of modern technology.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Release date: 21 May; on PC and Xbox) There's a different charm – and adventure – to games set in the Viking era. In the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (released in 2017), the Pict warrior Senua returns in an arduous journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. While Senua's Sacrifice was set in the dark fantasy world of Helheim, to bring back the soul of a dead lover, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will see players take an epic journey across 10th century Iceland, recreated from real locations.

“What got me intrigued about Hellblade is that it is narratively heavy. It has a big emphasis on Norse mythology," says Satyam Pandey, 25, a Pune-based game designer. “I have played it on PC majorly. In Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, you are almost going through the underworld of Norse mythology and fighting voices inside your head (the character experiences psychosis). The one cool mechanic I like in Hellblade, is that the more you lose inside the game, it has a consequence on the actual character. If you lose too many times, you get reset to the back to the start of the game," he adds on the phone.

Pandey says Hellblade is a “narratively driven, action-adventure game" that will appeal to gamers who have tried and liked titles such as God of War. “The sequel has been a long time in the making. Visually, the game looks gorgeous. I am excited to see how they (developers Ninja Theory) have built on the combat and character motivations," he adds.

The third-person action-adventure game will be published by Xbox Game Studios.

As per Newfangled Games – Paper Trail’s developers – players must fold and tear their way through a diverse, populated paper world.

Paper Trail (Release date 21 May; on PC & Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile)

Origami? Puzzles? Storytelling? Exploration? If you like these themes, then Paper Trail is an interesting game to watch out for.

In Paper Trail you take on the role of Paige, an academic, leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies. On the journey, you learn to fold the world, merging two sides to solve puzzles, explore new areas and uncover many secrets.

As per the website of Newfangled Games – Paper Trail’s developers – players must fold and tear their way through a diverse, populated paper world. As you progress, new gameplay opportunities emerge, enhanced by the folding mechanics. You can drag objects, shine lights, and push boulders across the paths you create through folding.

