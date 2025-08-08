Player mode: A new video game for bibliophiles to live a dream

August sees the release of three exciting video games: Tiny Bookshop, a narrative management game; Black Myth: Wukong, an action RPG based on Chinese mythology; and Destiny: Rising, a mobile FPS set in a futuristic alternate timeline.

Tiny Bookshop If androids dream of electric sheep, book lovers dream of opening a bookshop someday. Live the dream with Tiny Bookshop, a cosy, narrative management game featuring a mobile bookshop. As a travelling salesperson looking to spread the good word, you’ll be tasked with keeping your store stocked with must-read titles, finding scenic locales to set up shop, getting to know your customers and recommending the right books to them. The game also lets you test your designing chops by decorating your bookshop with the items you collect, and delve into the mysteries of the town the story is set in. Available on PCs with Linux, Microsoft Windows and Mac OS.

Black Myth: Wukong

The 2024 action role-playing game developed and published by Game Science is releasing on the Xbox this month. Inspired by the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong assigns the persona of the Destined One, a staff-wielding monkey, to the player who has to embark on a journey to recover six relics corresponding to Sun Wukong’s six senses. The game, one of the top-selling ones of 2024, received great reviews and awards for its gameplay as well as game design featuring real-world Chinese cultural and natural scenery like the Kaiyuan Temple in Quanzhou, the Wulong Temple in Langzhong, and the Dazu Rock Carvings.

Destiny: Rising The first-person shooter role-playing game Destiny will soon be available on mobiles with Destiny: Rising, which delivers players to a new, alternate timeline in the Destiny universe, a mythic science-fiction world set 700 years in the future in which humans have colonized planets in the Solar System. Following a collapse of this ‘golden age’ of human exploration, players take on the role of a Guardian, protectors of Earth’s last safe city, as they wield a power called Light granted by a celestial being to protect the City from hostile forces.