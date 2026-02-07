Player Mode: Horror and cat lives rule gaming this month

February brings a diverse lineup of video games, from the heartwarming 'Lost and Found Co.' to the thrilling 'Resident Evil Requiem' and the bizarre 'Mewgenics'. Discover new worlds and gameplay styles that cater to every gamer’s taste this month.

Lost and Found Co. A warm, observational game releasing 11 February on PC, Lost and Found Co. invites players into a whimsical world where they run a magical business dedicated to locating lost items for quirky, charming townsfolk. The gameplay blends hidden-object exploration with light narrative touches that make each case feel personal and delightful. There are no timers, no combat, and no looming threat—just curious puzzles and relaxed exploration. Art aficionados will appreciate the lovingly illustrated environments, while completionists can enjoy tracking down every item and secret. It’s the perfect antidote to high-octane titles.

Resident Evil Requiem

Arguably the biggest release this month is Resident Evil Requiem. Set to launch on 27 February for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms, Requiem promises to usher in a new era for the series with a blend of cinematic storytelling and thrilling gameplay. Players will step into the shoes of new protagonist Grace Ashcroft, a technical FBI analyst drawn into the mysteries surrounding Raccoon City—now a post-nuclear ruin rife with terrifying enemies and secrets. Early trailers and developer commentary suggest a tighter integration of narrative and action with dual playstyles that mix strategic survival with intense combat.

