Gaming roundup: Apocalypse, now set in a chaotic goat universe

A rampaging ruminant, a multiverse, and other games coming to your screens in November

Published10 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Create maximum chaos as a goat in Goat Simulator
Acting the goat

A remaster of 2014’s breakout hit Goat Simulator, often compared to skateboarding games with a goat-y twist. The player controls a goat called Pilgor, which tries to create as much chaos and damage around the in-game universe as possible. The game was (you guessed it) initially developed as a joke prototype by studio Coffee Stains for an internal game jam, but became a cult hit on YouTube, and the studio released it commercially soon after. Goat Simulator is an open-ended third-person perspective game in which the player (in their goat avatar) can explore the suburban setting of the game, jump, run, bash things and lick objects; in fact, the more chaos you cause, the higher your points. The remastered Goat Simulator will release on 7 November and will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S.

On that note…

Death Note: Killer Within

Death Note: Killer Within is an online social deduction game for up to 10 players, in which players are split into two teams with different objectives. To win the casual strategy game, they need to figure out each other’s identities and either eliminate one character, L, who threatens the protagonist Kira’s power, or seize the Death Note, an important game artefact, leading to a game of cat and mouse until one team overpowers the other. With an intricate storyline, the game from Grounding Inc studio provides each role with its own characteristics, allowing the player to master a sense of strategy and tactical play. Depending on your assigned role, a wide range of strategies can be formulated, and each randomized scenario develops into a high-stakes game of tactics. The game released on 5 November and will be available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Ashes and dust

Ash Echoes

A post-apocalyptic strategy game with an intriguing sci-fi storyline, the real-time tactical role-playing game Ash Echoes begins when a massive void tears open the sky above Hailin City’s Northern District, bringing a fractured world into collision with our own. The impact creates multiple universes and mysterious crystals that can awaken extraordinary abilities in certain individuals, known as “Echomancers”. The player is a scientist exploring this new world and engaging in strategic combat. Releasing on 13 November, the game will be available on Android and iOS as well as major video gaming platforms.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST
