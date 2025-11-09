Player mode: Make your own kind of music with this game

Dive into three unique gaming experiences that blend adventure, rhythm, and survival, from battling against music bans in 'Unbeatable' to restoring a childhood home in ‘Winter Burrow’

Unbeatable This adventure game with manga-inspired graphics takes place in a fictional setting where music has been outlawed and a fascist agency enforces laws prohibiting music. Our pink-haired protagonist and POV character is Beat, a mysterious musician who spends her time thinking up new songs and fighting the occasional cop. Unbeatable has two different methods of gameplay: an exploration mode and a performance mode. The adventure gameplay is based on preparing and writing songs for concerts as well as exploring or fighting cops, while the rhythm gameplay happens in the concerts that may also be busted by police. Unbeatable will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S.

Spongebob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide Fans of the energetic sea sponge will be happy to know that the successor to the beloved game SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (2023) will be launching this month. Gameplay involves swapping between controlling SpongeBob and his starfish friend Patrick, who aim to resolve a conflict between King Neptune and the Flying Dutchman, two characters who are forever at odds, in order to save their beloved Bikini Bottom from destruction. The platform game will be released for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S on 18 November 18.

Winter Burrow Winter Burrow is a cosy woodland survival game in which the player gathers resources, crafts tools, knits warm sweaters, bakes pies and meet the locals via the main character, a mouse who returns from the big city to find its childhood home in ruins and its aunt, who was supposed to be looking after it, missing. The game involves restoring the broken-down childhood burrow and making it winter-ready by upping the cosy quotient—think roaring fires, patched-up armchairs and hand-knitted rugs. Early reviews have noted that Winter Burrow’s hand-drawn art style feels like illustrations from a beloved children’s book come to life. Available on Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S.