How next-gen semiconductor chips will supercharge gadgets

In the world of technology, progress is often invisible to the average user of smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and all the gadgets that power our daily lives—until it suddenly changes everything. While our everyday gadgets constantly evolve with sleeker designs and better features, their true power lies within something far smaller: the semiconductor chips that drive them. These semiconductors are on the verge of a monumental transformation—not incremental improvements but fundamental shifts that will transform consumer tech as we know it. From nanometers to angstroms, and from simple transistors to “Turbo Cells" and chiplets, next-gen innovations are poised to deliver smarter, faster, and more energy-efficient gadgets with faster processing, smarter devices, better battery life, and even more immersive entertainment.

At Intel Foundry’s recent Direct Connect summit, the company, which aims to rival Taiwan’s TSMC, the global leader in chip manufacturing, as well as Samsung Foundry, offered a roadmap for ultra-advanced chips set for 2027. TSMC and Samsung are on similar trajectories as far as semiconductor innovation is concerned, and these changes are poised to translate into significantly faster, more power-efficient, and profoundly smarter consumer devices.

From nanometers to angstroms

For many years, advancements in chip technology have been described using nanometers—a unit representing one billionth of a metre. This measurement typically refers to the size of the infinitesimal switches on chips, known as transistors. The industry is now transitioning to the “Angstrom" (Å) scale, an even smaller unit of measurement where 10 Angstroms equal 1 nanometer—that’s what the ‘A’ in Intel’s ‘14A node’ or TSMC’s upcoming A14 process stands for, by the way.

This extreme miniaturization is not just an academic achievement. Packing more transistors onto a chip translates to a significant boost in raw processing power. For the consumer, this means a smartphone that launches applications almost instantaneously, a laptop that handles complex video editing software without stuttering, and a gaming console capable of rendering breathtakingly realistic graphics.

When Microsoft launched its 11th edition Surface Pro last year, dubbed as a Copilot+ PC, the marquee highlight was its AI-powered experiences to augment creativity and productivity—but in a sleek 2-in-1 form factor with a battery life unimaginable with previous generation devices.

The Angstrom Era signifies a critical inflection point. The innovation though doesn’t stop at simply making transistors smaller; it extends to fundamentally redesigning them to work more efficiently. This pursuit of making smaller, faster, and more efficient chips by several companies is pushing semiconductor technology into uncharted territory.

Beyond Moore’s Law

Moore’s law is the observation that the number of transistors in a microchip doubles about every two years, fuelling exponential gains in computing performance. But today, physical and economic constraints have shifted the focus from pure miniaturization to innovations in architecture and design that optimize performance in new, creative ways. One of the critical areas of innovation is advanced packaging—It is less about making individual silicon components smaller and more about ingeniously assembling them.

Techniques such as using chiplets (small, specialized dies that perform distinct functions) and 3D stacking (layering multiple chips or components vertically and interconnecting them) are enabling manufacturers to combine different functionalities more efficiently and powerfully. For consumers, these sophisticated packaging techniques translate into more powerful and feature-rich devices in sleeker, more compact form factors, improved overall performance and power efficiency, and potentially faster innovation cycles for certain device features. For example, the latest Intel Arrow Lake processor that powers several new AI PCs in the market offer a massive leap in graphic and on-device AI performance with better power efficiency.

According to Ben Bajarin, an industry analyst and CEO of research firm Creative Strategies, going forward, design will need to trump physics. “The semiconductor industry is entering a new phase, one defined not by squeezing more transistors onto a single monolithic die, but by how intelligently we compose systems from smaller, specialized components," he explains.

For example, Intel has introduced Turbo Cells in its 14A technology. Think of these as special high-performance building blocks that can be integrated in a chip alongside standard power-efficient cells. The Turbo Cells can enable a burst of performance for computationally intensive tasks like gaming or AI processing, while other parts of the chip sip power frugally for background operations or less demanding tasks.

A smarter, faster future

The evolution of semiconductor technology, now venturing into the Angstrom scale, embracing novel transistor architectures and sophisticated packaging methods, is far more than just an engineering marvel. It is the fundamental bedrock upon which the next generation of consumer experiences will be constructed.

These are a few ways in which you will feel the difference: Smartphones that intuitively understand user needs and operate for extended periods on a single charge; automobiles that navigate complex environments with greater intelligence and safety; AI systems that integrate into daily life with enhanced privacy and responsiveness. You will also experience faster processing, smarter devices, better battery life, and even more immersive entertainment.

For semiconductor companies, Bajarin says, this is no longer a conversation about catching up in traditional chips. “It’s about enabling next-generation AI, HPC (high-performance computing), and hyperscale systems where silicon composition, not just transistor count, defines competitiveness."

Key takeaways: How all this will impact your devices

Next-generation semiconductor breakthroughs aren’t just for techies—they’ll transform the gadgets you use every day. Here’s how:

BATTERY LIFE

Smarter power management and ultra-efficient transistors mean your devices will last significantly longer between charges

PERFORMANCE

From app launches to video editing, devices will feel more responsive thanks to faster and smarter processing

GRAPHICS/ ENTERTAINMENT

Gaming consoles and AR/VR gear will deliver more immersive visuals with reduced lag and stunning realism

AI FEATURES

Your PC or phone will handle advanced AI tasks—like image generation, summarizing notes, or voice assistance—directly on the device, faster and more privately.

DESIGN

Smaller, more powerful chips mean thinner, lighter devices without sacrificing performance or battery life

Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer. He was invited to attend the Intel Foundry Direct Summit in San Jose, USA by Intel India.