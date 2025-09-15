For Nicobar's Simran Lal, nature and India are constant sources of inspiration
Simran Lal, the co-founder of Nicobar, shares how her two workspaces keep her calm as well as motivated
Nine years ago, Simran Lal, along with her husband Raul Rai, started a design studio in Delhi, called Nicobar, with the idea to create contemporary ready-to-wear garments that were distinctly Indian with a relaxed “island aesthetic".
Today, the brand has expanded into home décor, furniture and accessories. Its designs continue to be inspired by the Indian Ocean and the Spice Route, something that’s also visible inside the brand’s stores spread across 10 cities. The interiors are minimal, with ample natural light and plants placed against white-blue walls. “The biggest and most constant sources of inspiration for me are travel, India and nature," says Lal, 54. “All are endlessly vast, layered, and textured."
In an interview, Lal talks about her two workspaces, and why she can’t do without natural light and flowers while working. Edited excerpts: