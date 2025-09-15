For Nicobar's Simran Lal, nature and India are constant sources of inspiration

Nine years ago, Simran Lal, along with her husband Raul Rai, started a design studio in Delhi, called Nicobar, with the idea to create contemporary ready-to-wear garments that were distinctly Indian with a relaxed “island aesthetic".

Today, the brand has expanded into home décor, furniture and accessories. Its designs continue to be inspired by the Indian Ocean and the Spice Route, something that’s also visible inside the brand’s stores spread across 10 cities. The interiors are minimal, with ample natural light and plants placed against white-blue walls. “The biggest and most constant sources of inspiration for me are travel, India and nature," says Lal, 54. “All are endlessly vast, layered, and textured."

In an interview, Lal talks about her two workspaces, and why she can’t do without natural light and flowers while working. Edited excerpts:

What’s your current workspace like?

I actually have two workspaces. One is at home, where I spend most of my time, and the other is the studio where our teams work. The studio is always bustling, full of people, moodboards on the walls, product samples everywhere. It's vibrant and dynamic.

In complete contrast, my home workspace is serene, peaceful, and feminine. It really feels like a reflection of me. The walls are a lovely shade of soft aqua with pewter accents. The space is filled with books I’ve collected over many years, on archaeology, design, Indian heritage, art, architecture, and the Vedas and Indian philosophies, all of which deeply interest me. It’s full of beautiful objects and little pieces I’ve picked up from around the world, each one has spoken to me or connected with me in some way. So while the space feels peaceful and still, it’s also layered with stories, textures, and meaning. It’s truly my ideal workspace.

Define your daily relationship with this space.

My relationship with this space is something I truly cherish. It’s a part of my everyday rhythm. This workspace is located two floors below my bedroom, so it’s close and easy to access. I come here each morning and spend most of the day in this sanctuary. The space opens into a small art studio, where I keep my paints and materials. I love painting, so this corner is really special to me. I start my mornings by lighting a diya to devi Saraswati and Tara devi. It’s a feminine space and feels deeply sacred. I’m surrounded by trees like ficus religiosa and champa and always have fresh flowers, usually from my terrace garden.

The seating is simple and Indian-style, with low white mattresses and gol takiyas. I love that feeling of sitting close to the floor. There’s always a beautiful fragrance in the air, either dhoop or incense. The whole space is filled with a quiet energy that is both peaceful and creative. It’s my sanctum sanctorum, where I feel completely at ease, connected, and inspired—it allows me to be my best self.

Things one will always find in your workspace?

There are a few things that are always present in my space: fresh flowers, books, and fragrance. These are absolutely essential for me. I also have many beautiful objects, unique shapes, forms, little items that I love. But it’s the combination of flowers, books, and fragrance that really ignites my senses and gives me that sense of comfort and overall well-being. They bring the space alive and make me feel rooted and inspired every day.

What elements do we need to factor in while designing workspaces or creative corners?

I really believe it’s very individual. What inspires one person might not work for another. But for me, one of the most important elements is natural light. I simply can’t do without it. If you’re fortunate to have it, you must make the most of it.

I also believe in making your space your own, whatever that looks like for you. It should feel personal. For me, being connected to nature is essential, so I always have flowers around, not just for how they look, but also for their energy. And it doesn’t have to be flowers, it can be leaves or even just having a view of trees. I’m lucky to have a view of beautiful trees, and it helps me feel grounded, connected to nature and its rhythms.

Lastly, I would say, include anything that makes you smile, that lights you up. Don’t overlook that. It’s the small, meaningful things that make a creative space truly yours.

When you are feeling creatively blocked, what do you do to refresh or reboot?

When I’m feeling creatively blocked, the most nourishing thing I can do is go up to my terrace garden and walk barefoot. That simple act is incredibly recharging for me. I feel the texture of the grass beneath my feet, the warmth of the sun, the breeze against my skin. I can smell the flowers, feel the earth, and hear the parrots chirping in the trees around me. All of these elements, the sensory connection with nature, really help me feel grounded and revitalised. It’s a moment to pause, reconnect, and come back to myself.

What do you love splurging on while doing up your favourite spaces?



Whether it’s a unique object, a piece of art, a textile, or something small but beautifully crafted, I’m drawn to items that connect with me. I also love splurging on old books from around the world. These little items elevate a space and make it feel intimate, thoughtful, and alive.

What inspires your work?

The biggest and most constant sources of inspiration for me are travel, India and nature. All are endlessly vast, layered, and textured. There’s always something new to discover, to reflect on, or to interpret creatively. I go deep and wide with all three, they inform how I think, how I design, how I see the world. They are my eternal and most joyful sources of inspiration.

Creative Corner is a series about writers, artists, musicians, founders and other creative individuals and their relationships with their workspaces.

Also Read | For Eeshan Kashyap, his studio is a playground to unlearn