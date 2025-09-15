For Nicobar's Simran Lal, nature and India are constant sources of inspiration

I also believe in making your space your own, whatever that looks like for you. It should feel personal. For me, being connected to nature is essential, so I always have flowers around, not just for how they look, but also for their energy. And it doesn’t have to be flowers, it can be leaves or even just having a view of trees. I’m lucky to have a view of beautiful trees, and it helps me feel grounded, connected to nature and its rhythms.