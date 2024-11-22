Lounge
Men in suits: Nikhil Nitin Mohan of Blackberrys Menswear
Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 8 min read 22 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryThe co-founders of Blackberrys Menswear on their conscious decision to focus on the blazers and suits category, staying relevant in a saturated market, and their own personal style
It’s a delicate dance being brothers and running a multi-crore business together. Talking to Gurugram-based brothers Nikhil and Nitin Mohan, co-founders of Indian menswear brand Blackberrys Menswear, will leave you with the impression that they’ve worked out how to accomplish this quite adeptly. “Early on in our childhood, we were each other’s best friends. And so, when we came together as partners, those early values came to the fore," says Nitin, 56, the younger of the two, choosing to describe their operating style as “fire and ice; as today and tomorrow".
