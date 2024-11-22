Men in suits: Nikhil & Nitin Mohan of Blackberrys Menswear

One of the early decisions they consciously took was to focus on the blazers and suits category. The reason, they say, was they wanted to offer young men who were looking to break new boundaries with ready-to-wear suits in new fits and colours. Until then, the category was dominated by brands like Raymonds and Vimal, who were focused on the “suiting-shirting" material market. “Our competitors were very straitjacketed. They operated from the mould of ‘aisa hi milta hain’, ‘aisa hi hota hain’ (this is what you get; this is how it’s done). It was a very top-down method." The mood and approach at the Blackberrys’ office in Okhla—their current headquarters is in Gurugram—was different. “The business was small and because we were just starting out, we had no markers or milestones to measure or compare against. It was total freedom without any constraints and that allowed us to create our own journey," says Nitin.