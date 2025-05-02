Nikon Coolpix P1100: For serious shutterbugs
SummaryThe Nikon Coolpix P1100 goes further than any superzoom bridge camera around, with a staggering 24-3000mm zoom range. It's built for the outdoors—and good daylight conditions
At a time when the category of fixed lens compact cameras are all but wiped out of existence by the juggernaut-esque charge of the smartphone brigade, there is one last bastion that’s still standing. Bridge cameras like the latest Nikon Coolpix P1100 ( ₹83,695)—a successor to the wildly popular P1000 launched seven years ago—deliver the convenience of a point-and-click with jaw-dropping “less telephoto, more telescope" levels of zoom, sans the sheer bulk of big lenses that sends many photographers prematurely into physiotherapy sessions.
Yet, in an age of computational photography and rapidly shrinking mirrorless cameras, does anybody need a camera like this?