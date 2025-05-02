Nikon Coolpix P1100: For serious shutterbugs

The heft starts making sense when you look at the P1100’s raison d'être— zoom range. It’s by far the biggest of the category—a stabilized 125x optical zoom with 24-3000mm in 35mm terms. Yes, that’s 3000mm at the long end - for reference the Samsung S25 Ultra does 100x, that too in digital zoom with all processing and loss of quality. So you can start with a wide lens for landscape photography and zoom in all the way to the moon or closer to earth, birds and wildlife, all by the flick of a zoom rocker around the shutter release. And if the 3000mm reach isn't enough for you, then a digital Dynamic Fine Zoom further doubles zoom to 250x—that's 6000mm! Going from 24mm to 3000mm in one lens is nothing short of mind-boggling, and the equivalent digital SLR or mirrorless lenses to cover the same range would need a suitcase larger than the average cabin bag to transport around.