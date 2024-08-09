Nikon Z6 III review: A worthy upgrade for most smartphone camera users

By now, it’s perhaps futile to speak about the impact of smartphones on digital cameras. The proliferation of smartphones has happened in line with the advancement of increasingly compact lenses and sensors, and algorithm-supported image processing. In such a world, the role of standalone digital cameras has become more niche and targeted. Interestingly enough, on the same breath, the market for full-frame, interchangeable-lens, mirrorless cameras has continued to increase in India. With refinements to its body, intuitive ergonomics and a crisp overall package, the Nikon Z6 III, priced at ₹2,47,990, is one of the most well-heeled semi-professional cameras that you can buy today.

Important context: for most casual buyers, the need for a camera such as the Nikon Z6 III arises out of discretion. Today, hobbies are no longer what they used to be—thanks in no small part to dwindling attention spans. As a result, if you’re looking to purchase a camera, it is most likely a passive hobby for you. In such a world, the key challenge is to convince buyers that the Nikon Z6 III will beckon you to use it more often than not.

The Nikon Z6 III’s biggest win is that it gives you a simplified usage experience. If you’re keen on rebuilding your long-lost hobbies, the Z6 III’s fully-automatic shooting mode gives you an almost point-and-shoot photography experience.

What aids the camera is in-body image stabilisation—a common feature for cameras at this price bracket, but one that’s still often reserved for flagship models, and not mid-range ones. This lets you shoot without needing a tripod, be it late evenings or at the crack of dawn.

At such times, the fully-automatic mode gives you the ability to shoot 20-megapixel photographs with mostly-excellent dynamic range and depth of colours. For technical context, Nikon has equipped the Z6 III with a new, partially-stacked image sensor, and the camera is capable of shooting 14 frames per second (fps) with the mechanical shutter. Even with the electronic shutter, you get great rolling shutter performance. The full-frame sensor uses its full width to shoot 4K videos at 60 fps, and if you’re okay with cropping into the sensor, losing some depth for additional resolution or frame rates, you can even push it up to 4K video at 120 fps, or an impressive 6K at 60 fps.