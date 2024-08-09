Nikon Z6 III review: A worthy upgrade for most smartphone camera users

At such times, the fully-automatic mode gives you the ability to shoot 20-megapixel photographs with mostly-excellent dynamic range and depth of colours. For technical context, Nikon has equipped the Z6 III with a new, partially-stacked image sensor, and the camera is capable of shooting 14 frames per second (fps) with the mechanical shutter. Even with the electronic shutter, you get great rolling shutter performance. The full-frame sensor uses its full width to shoot 4K videos at 60 fps, and if you’re okay with cropping into the sensor, losing some depth for additional resolution or frame rates, you can even push it up to 4K video at 120 fps, or an impressive 6K at 60 fps.