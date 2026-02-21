Five things about chef Rahul Sharma’s Nila that wowed us

The space From the outside, Nila is a cube. In a city full of restaurants going for outrageous ornamentation and decor, from Greek and Roman-themed architecture to faux-Italian villas, Nila is sleek, minimal and futuristic. Inside, the space features arches, curves and adobe walls, with a soothing and neutral colour palette and a few focus points—a ceiling-height sculptural lamp at the entrance, curved sofas and a low table in the waiting area, and stoneware dishes. The design, executed by Prachi Joshi of Designworx, has been inspired by the phases of the moon (‘Nila’ means moon in Tamil). While you’re waiting for your table to be ready, you’re served refreshing rhododendron tea and house-made tapioca chips, a lovely touch.

View full Image The main dining room at Nila

The foyer blends into the interiors, including the dining area which is casually divided into a few separate zones. Do check out the washroom area, accessible through an invisible door that’s so flush with the wall that you’d have to ask where it is, and pretty sci-fi inside as well. The open kitchen is positioned centrally, and guests can walk over and see the chefs at work.

This is not a restaurant meant to be rushed through, but a space that slows you down as soon as you step in.

Presentation

View full Image The Black Soy Bean Tarts

Nila’s 12-course tasting menu (INR 4,550 + per person) is presented on crockery and cutlery inspired by the stoneware and black pottery of Nagaland. In keeping with the overall design language, the presentation here is minimal and stylish. The first course (more on the food later), the Black Rice Momo, arrives on a heavy dark stone slab, while a few courses down the line, a dish is served on a platter made of woven bamboo edged with cowrie shells. There is an element of surprise to how each course is presented (the second arrives on a bed of ice and looks like a flower in bloom) and while they pique interest, they don’t overwhelm the food itself.

I found there was something almost Japanese in the way dishes are often finished at the table, with a ceremonial pouring of broth from handmade jugs or charring a dish with a blowtorch. Most dishes are served in individual portions in designated crockery and cutlery, everything whisked away before the next course is served.

Eating with hands

View full Image The Pickled Persimmon Kebab

I noticed as the courses kept appearing that we were being encouraged to eat with our hands quite often. In fact, there was no cutlery given for many of the courses, such as the Black Rice Momo, which is meant to be put in your mouth whole with bare fingers. The Pickled Persimmon Kababs arrive in skewers, while a sharing platter of breads comes with an assortment of condiments that you are meant to dip into. The Black Soy Bean Tart, a ragi tart filled with fermented black soy bean paste and finished with burnt chives and crisps, is also definitely finger food.

The use of Northeast ingredients

View full Image Black Rice 'Momo'

Dishes and ingredients from India’s Northeast are woefully under-represented in Indian dining out—quite surprising given the sophisticated and au courant techniques like fermentation and smoking used in everyday cooking in the region. For Nila, founder and Chef Rahul Sharma decided to explore Northeast India, with a focus on ingredients from Nagaland. The menu does not attempt to recreate classics. Instead, it interprets the cultural fabric that shapes them, from the jhum (shifting cultivation) fields to the interplay of land, fire, smoke, and fermentation that define Naga cuisine.

The menu features smoked meats, tapioca, yam, foraged greens, bamboo, rice traditions and fermentation techniques in subtle ways. There’s a dish with smoked michinga leaves—glossy, pungent, and citrusy leaves from the Zanthoxylum rhetsa tree with a peppery taste—and one with anishi, a leafy condiment made from taro leaves.

The 12 courses

View full Image Smoked Pork

That brings us to the star of the show, the 12 courses that make up the tasting menu, each memorable in its own way. The Black Rice Momo mentioned earlier is the first course—black rice wrapped in tapioca and served with a tart chutney. It looks like a folded paan and was interesting, though I wouldn’t ask for seconds.

The second course, the Tree Tomato Custard, is a zinger. It’s essentially a cheese custard with roasted tree tomato, perilla seed salsa and a confit of wild garlic, with flavours that burst on the palate. I wasn’t a fan of the next, the Black Soy Bean Tart—the musty flavour didn’t quite work for me, and I’m not a fan of ragi.

Course 4 is the Pickled Persimmon Kebabs—skewers of pickled persimmons layered with smoked coconut malai, chilli and onion pickle. Tart and sweet, with a smoky flavour, this was a light and refreshing amuse bouche before moving on to the heavier dishes on the menu, like the next, a sweet, spicy and charred corn bread topped with fresh corn custard.

A ‘soup’ course follows—Yam Milk and Bamboo Broth—and by this time, you’re ready for something heartier than this. While the broth is warm and soothing, it wasn’t quite satisfying to me; I’d have preferred a more meaty broth, perhaps. The Smoked Machinga Leaves served with house bread and condiments comes next— here, one or two of the condiments were outstanding, including the mustard sauce and the chutney with bhut jolokia chilies.

We are on to the mains now, and it’s the Roasted Chicken for me—squash cooked with anishi, charred mustard leaves and slow-cooked chicken terrine. This was a winner—I’m not crazy about chicken but I’ve seldom had a chicken breast cooked so perfectly, melting in the mouth and with an interesting charring on top. 10/10.

Next is another meat course, the Smoked Naga Pork, and while I love the unctuous pork curry with bamboo shoots served in Naga restaurants in Bengaluru, this seemed like a more refined version of it and hit the same notes. The last main course is Black Wheat Noodles & Bamboo—house-made black wheat noodles in a bamboo broth with fermented bamboo “XO” sauce. It reminded me of my favourite dish at the OG Monkey Bar, Bork, a dish of pork belly and flat noodles. While the Nila version was, well, nice, a pork broth might have added more umami and flavour to the dish.

The mains were served with white and red rice—though by this time we were rather full, despite the fact that portions were small and very manageable throughout. Dessert was a Sichuan Pepper Ice Cream—I remember it had a complex texture from the puffed millet that peppered it—but my memory of the meal gets a bit dim at this point.

Nila served a truly memorable meal in a space that you feel like going back to—I definitely want more of that rhododendron tea.

