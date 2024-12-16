Monday Motivation: Keeping track of all the little details

Nipun Marya got his first glimpse of the corporate world the day he discovered the joy of reading. Through the life stories of business leaders like Lee Iacocca, Richard Branson and Jack Welch, he understood the importance of overcoming challenges and how every successful career is built on continuous learning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I’ve realised over time that reading, like anything worth doing, requires patience and consistency. Immersing myself in books not only provides an escape, but also equips me with new ideas and perspectives that I can apply in my professional journey. The more you read, the more you grow - not just intellectually but also as a person," says Marya, 40, CEO of iQOO India.

During his early days, Marya experienced several challenges that tested his resilience and adaptability. Through every setback, he was handed valuable lessons that helped him grow over the years.

“When you are really passionate about something, failure is just a part of the journey. There were days when it got really tough, but I was never discouraged. Looking back, what really stands out is the discipline and focus I maintained during those times," he says.

As a brand, the smart phone company considers Gen Z to be their target audience and runs many campaigns and initiatives to engage them. Through iQOO Connect, a community of over a million users today, Gurugram-based Marya has even conducted mentorship sessions to inspire others to pursue their passion.

“Even if one conversation can spark a new idea or give someone the confidence to take a step forward, it’s all worth it. These sessions also allow me to stay grounded and understand our community’s perspectives better, which in turn helps us shape iQOO in ways that truly resonate with them," he says.

Marya talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he enjoys a game of tennis.

Who do you consider your mentor? Learning can come from many places - whether it's from the community, colleagues or the people we interact with across the industry. For me, mentorship isn't confined to one person; it's about the diverse experiences and insights I gain from the world around me. I believe in drawing lessons from every situation, whether it's through conversations with colleagues, reading books or observing industry trends. Every interaction offers valuable learning and I consider myself fortunate to be part of a network that fosters constant growth.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? What really stuck with me is the idea that ‘the devil lies in the details’. I first came across this concept while reading and it resonated deeply with me. It’s a reminder that success often depends on the small, seemingly insignificant aspects that many overlook. Whether in product development, strategy or decision-making, focussing on these details has been crucial in my approach. This idea has shaped how I work and think, pushing me to ensure every element is carefully considered and executed with precision.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Being a mentor is about listening, respecting and sharing. It’s about creating an open space where individuals feel heard and valued, and where they can learn through honest and sincere guidance. Mentorship isn’t just about providing answers; it’s about helping others discover solutions on their own by offering insights, sharing experiences and encouraging them to grow. When mentoring my colleagues, I focus on listening closely, respecting their perspectives and sharing my honest opinions. The world is changing rapidly and everyone brings a unique point of view that deserves consideration. I believe it’s important to remain modest and sincere, fostering an environment where everyone feels comfortable sharing ideas and learning from one another.

What's your morning schedule like? I'm very much a morning person and someone who values a structured routine. My mornings are split between reading and reflection, spending quality time with my family and prioritising fitness. I find that this balance sets a positive tone for the day, allowing me to start with focus and energy. Sticking to this routine helps me stay grounded and gives me the clarity needed to tackle the day ahead.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I highly recommend Principles by Ray Dalio. His approach to decision-making and personal growth is inspiring and his ideas on having a strong foundation of principles have had a significant impact on me. Another great read is Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol Dweck, which delves into the concept of a growth mindset. Both of these books offer valuable insights into mentorship and the power of continual learning and adaptability.