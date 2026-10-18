Nissan Tekton drive review: A car built for driving on expressways and hill roads

Rishad Saam Mehta
5 min read18 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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The Nissan Tekton SUV.
Summary
A chunky steering wheel, a hushed cabin and reassuring ride help the Nissan Tekton is an SUV that makes short work of any manner of roads 

Some cars you evaluate, others you feel. The Nissan Tekton declared itself in the second category within kilometres thanks to its chunky steering, hushed cabin, and reassuring ride.

I was driving up to Saroga Woods, a homestay perched at 8,000 feet, above the village of Thanedar, run by two old friends, Anu and Kartik Budhraja. In 2005, I had mentioned this little corner of the Himachal Himalaya to them as a holiday spot; they fell in love with it so thoroughly that they gave up their jobs in Singapore, and moved their lives here in 2012. Now they have a lovely home set into a hillside overlooking apple plantations all the way down to the Sutlej. They run it as a luxury homestay and it remains one of my favourite places in these mountains because of the clime, the easy conversations, and the delicious cooking.

It gave the Tekton exactly the test I wanted: a proper spread of roads, each one asking something different of the car. The flat-out expressway between Delhi and Chandigarh. The fast four-lane twisties climbing to Shimla. The narrower road on to Narkanda. And finally, the broken, narrow-shouldered stretch beyond it, into the hills.

On the expressway

Getting into the driver's seat, the first thing I registered is how commanding it feels with the bonnet’s muscular lines clearly visible. It's a look that carries through the rest of the car too. The lines are boxy without being blunt, the wheel arches sit proud rather than flush, and there's enough visual heft to it that you half expect it to feel heavier than it drives.

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On the Delhi-Chandigarh leg, wind and road noise stayed low, the cabin stayed hushed, and it settled into a cruising gait that made the first three hours go by in a blur. I set the cruise control, and it locked onto a rhythm, pacing itself with the flow of traffic ahead. The only moment it got caught out was when a car ahead decided the lane markers were more of a suggestion than a rule; the system hesitated, visibly unsure whether to hold its line or follow the delinquent. Otherwise, it simply ate the kilometres.

On the fast four-lane twisties up to Shimla, I could lean on it hard through corner after corner without a hint of unsettlement. It delivered a supple, absorbent ride that shrugged off poor surfaces. Through Shimla itself, where the traffic tightens, the steering's precision made threading through gaps easy work. On to Narkanda, over a mix of good tarmac and broken patches, the composure held. And on the final stretch to Saroga, which was steep and broken-shouldered, the car simply refused to get flustered, even when I had to put the two left wheels on the broken shoulder of the narrow road.

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It wasn't all rosy, though. The steepest sections did produce the one dynamic weak point: a moment's hesitation from the 1.3-litre T280 GDi engine as the turbo gathered itself before the power arrived. But on a car this composed everywhere else, I'm inclined to let it go, the way one lets a good friend's one bad habit go. The dual-clutch transmission itself never put a foot wrong: smooth, unobtrusive, exactly what you want when you're not thinking about the gearbox at all.

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Nissan Tekton specifications.

On the final run into the hills, where the road tightens into a string of steep, narrow corners, the turning circle made the stretch something close to enjoyable. Corner after corner, it moved like it was reading the road a beat ahead of me.

The reality checks

The Tekton features a pleasant interior. Priced from 10.49 lakh to 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Tekton saves its best cabin tricks for the higher trims. Top variants get features like ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, and 48-colour ambient lighting. The major touchpoints feel reassuringly robust, but a few lower-dashboard and door-pad plastics feel a step down in texture.

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Ergonomically, it's close to excellent, everything within reach, nothing awkward, with one genuine physical exception: the centre console sits high enough to properly constrain my left knee. With the left leg entirely redundant in an automatic anyway, I wanted to let it fall out and relax. But the console restrained it. On a long haul, that's the sort of small friction one notices by the third hour and remembers well after the trip is over.

Tech-wise, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are table stakes these days; what isn't is Google built natively into the system. I signed into my Google account and never once reached for CarPlay again. Google Maps ran exactly as it does on my phone, same interface, the same drop-down menu of recent destinations I'd searched for on my phone, no tethering required. It's the kind of detail that sounds minor on a spec sheet and turns out to matter enormously on a three-day drive. On the flip side, in low-light conditions, the 360-degree surround-view parking camera offers a feed so grainy it looks like CCTV footage.

Verdict

The Tekton is clearly aimed at buyers currently weighing up a Hyundai Creta or a Kia Seltos. The styling borrowed from the Patrol is a deliberate play for aspirational value, giving badge-conscious buyers something that looks a class up without costing one. It's built in Chennai with India as its primary market, and will also be exported to some 50 countries across West Asia and Africa, a corporate plan that aims to roughly triple both domestic and export volumes. It sounds ambitious, but after driving the car, the ambition doesn't feel misplaced.

Rishad Saam Mehta is a Mumbai-based independent travel and automotive writer.

About the Author

Rishad Saam Mehta

Rishad Saam Mehta is a Mumbai-based travel and automotive writer who followed an unlikely route into journalism. Trained as an electronics and telecommunications engineer, he began his professional life on a corporate path that promised financial comfort and a very respectable future. But the pull of the open road proved stronger. A growing desire to see the world from behind the wheel of a car eventually persuaded him to walk away from a well-paid engineering career and trade spreadsheets and circuit diagrams for highways, mountain passes, and distant horizons.<br><br>For more than two decades, his work has revolved around travel in its most immersive sense. His stories often blend driving journeys with culture, food, history and the quiet human moments that give places their character. Whether it is a remote Himalayan road, a coastal drive or a small roadside tea stall, he is drawn into the stories that unfold when one travels slowly and curiously.<br><br>Alongside travel writing, he also reviews cars and motorcycles, bringing both enthusiasm and technical understanding to the task. His engineering background gives him a natural ease with mechanical and technical detail, allowing him to evaluate vehicles not just as machines, but as experiences behind the wheel.<br><br>Rishad also travels with Tourette’s syndrome and speaks openly about it, often using his experiences to explain the condition and encourage greater understanding.<br><br>At heart, he remains a wanderer who believes the best journeys are those taken with time, curiosity and a willingness to stop for conversation, history and a good cup of tea.

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