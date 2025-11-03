Building teams by sharing small joys
FedEx’s Nitin Navneet Tatiwala talks about mentorship and collaboration
Besides Tom Hanks’ splendid performance in the movie Cast Away, what also stayed with Nitin Navneet Tatiwala was the FedEx box that was integral to the narrative. When the company showed up at campus placement a few years later, there were no second thoughts. It was the start of a career in logistics that Tatiwala has enjoyed for nearly two decades.
“The industry has transformed before my eyes. Speed is a baseline expectation and customers want deliveries to be instant, predictable and sustainable. This shift has pushed logistics from a simple transport function to a technology and data-driven ecosystem. This is an opportunity to build smarter supply chains that combine physical networks with digital intelligence," says Mumbai-based Tatiwala, 46, Vice President - Marketing, Customer Experience & Air Network, MEISA, FedEx.