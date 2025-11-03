Building teams by sharing small joys

Besides Tom Hanks’ splendid performance in the movie Cast Away , what also stayed with Nitin Navneet Tatiwala was the FedEx box that was integral to the narrative. When the company showed up at campus placement a few years later, there were no second thoughts. It was the start of a career in logistics that Tatiwala has enjoyed for nearly two decades.

“The industry has transformed before my eyes. Speed is a baseline expectation and customers want deliveries to be instant, predictable and sustainable. This shift has pushed logistics from a simple transport function to a technology and data-driven ecosystem. This is an opportunity to build smarter supply chains that combine physical networks with digital intelligence," says Mumbai-based Tatiwala, 46, Vice President - Marketing, Customer Experience & Air Network, MEISA, FedEx.

A delivery that has stayed with him was during the Covid-19 pandemic when they transported the first vaccines into India. It was a time when borders were still closed and demand was high. The challenges today are different - from poor last-mile connectivity and port congestion to the heavy reliance on the road transport network.

“The solution lies in digitalisation, infrastructure and sustainability. From fleet electrification to sustainable warehousing, environmentally conscious logistics is also becoming central. With these shifts, I see the industry transforming into an integrated, tech-driven ecosystem that is cost-efficient, competitive and sustainable for the long term," he says.

Tatiwala talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he never misses a morning run.

View Full Image Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President - Marketing, Customer Experience & Air Network, MEISA, FedEx

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve learned something unique from several mentors - from connecting the dots across complex challenges, to zooming in on details while keeping the bigger picture in mind. It’s been a collection of lessons from many inspiring leaders that shapes how I approach work and decision-making today.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

I always design with the customer in mind, to step outside your own processes and think end-to-end. Real innovation happens when you step into their shoes and understand their journey. It’s what helps me solve problems in practical, impactful ways.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

A mentor is like an elder sibling - approachable, supportive and guiding without taking over. I share experiences, ask the right questions and help others navigate challenges while finding their own solutions. It’s about guiding, not instructing, and empowering them to carve their own path while drawing on my experiences.

What’s your morning schedule like?

I’m up by 5am, whether it’s a weekday or weekend. Weekdays are reserved for 5km runs, no matter where I am in the world. On weekends, I push for 10K, often running straight to my favourite breakfast spot as a well-earned reward. It’s my way of starting the day energised, clear-headed and ready to tackle whatever the world of logistics throws at me.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I’m extremely disciplined about my priorities, both at work and in life. I ask myself every day what truly matters and focus my energy there. It helps avoid getting bogged down with things that don’t move the needle and keeps my days more intentional and manageable.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

During lockdown, the world paused but FedEx kept moving. As an outdoors person stuck at home, I made it a point to call at least one team member every day. On team calls, we started sharing one piece of good news - a new recipe, plant or painting. It kept conversations lively, strengthened connections and reminded us that small joys matter. That habit has stuck and still sets the tone for most of my conversations even today.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I’ve always been a sports person. Sports have been the ultimate classroom for mentorship and growth. Teamwork, strategy, learning from mistakes and celebrating wins - the lessons translate directly into professional life. While I don’t follow a single book or podcast, I often draw inspiration from sports stories and leadership journeys, applying those lessons to mentoring and growing my team.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

A healthy body fuels a healthy mind. Running and sports are my ways to unwind. They clear my head, recharge me and keep me performing at my best.

