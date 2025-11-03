Building teams by sharing small joys

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

During lockdown, the world paused but FedEx kept moving. As an outdoors person stuck at home, I made it a point to call at least one team member every day. On team calls, we started sharing one piece of good news - a new recipe, plant or painting. It kept conversations lively, strengthened connections and reminded us that small joys matter. That habit has stuck and still sets the tone for most of my conversations even today.