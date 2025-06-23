Brutal honesty can also be good at work

Back in 2012, Akshat Rathee found himself at a gaming festival in Noida that turned out to be a farce. Intermittent electricity, poor infrastructure and missing organisers were just some of the problems he witnessed. It’s when he got together with a few mates to run their own mini tournament on the sidelines.

“That accidental event became our proof of concept. We realised that if people like us didn’t step up, the gaming ecosystem would never grow the right way," says Gurugram-based Rathee, 46, co-founder and managing director of NODWIN Gaming.

Two years later, Rathee and his co-founder, Gautam Virk, launched NODWIN Gaming to create an ecosystem for esports in India. Gaming was an integral part of Rathee’s growing years. He recalls missing an exam at Manipal University while attempting to clear the last level of Dune and building his own local area network when he realised that the computer science coursework was outdated.

But the early days at NODWIN had its fair share of struggles. Funding was a challenge until someone offered them a crore to grow the company. The game changer arrived in 2018 when they received five acquisition offers over a period of six months.

“It’s when we realised that this wasn’t a passion project, but a legitimate business. We helped build something that didn’t exist before us, now exists sustainably and will exist long after we are gone. That’s a legacy," he says.

Rathee talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he enjoys picking up new hobbies.

Who do you consider your mentor?

I deeply respect folks like Ralf Reichert who helped build esports from the grassroots and are shaping gaming culture globally.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Between 2018 to 2020, I’d often get frustrated trying to convince stakeholders that gaming was legitimate. And this mentor simply said, “You’re blessed with an industry that gets younger every year. Don’t try convincing those who won’t change. Just keep building and the world will change on its own." That advice stuck. Another great piece of wisdom came from my father when NODWIN was still growing. People would say, “Oh, you just organise events, put up screens, plug in mics and let people play games." That’s when my father said, “Cast longer shadows." His point was simple - if you know what you’re building and where it’s headed, just focus on doing it better than anyone else.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being available even without an appointment. Brutal honesty is also key - telling someone it’s okay to fail as long as failure is a calculated risk. More importantly, understanding what your mentee wants, not what you think they need.

What’s your morning schedule like?

I usually start around noon and work until 4am. With NODWIN present in 22 countries, there’s always someone somewhere starting their day. So, I guess mornings are relative.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I believe in not spending more than 30 seconds on a task on your phone. If something’s on your mind, solve it immediately - one minute now saves five later. Don’t aim for 99% perfection in delegating, for 60% clarity is often enough to get things moving. I also value time - short calls, quick voice notes and fast problem-solving. Lastly, find competent people, empower them and get out of the way. Be there as their safety net, but don’t hover.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

Have your meetings virtually, but have your conversations in person. Now, I spend 4-5 hours a day on real-world chats, and keep virtual ones to 30 minutes.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I’ve enjoyed The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa, Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman and Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I learn new things, just for fun. With my elder daughter, I’m learning how to paint with acrylics. With a friend, I’m figuring out 3D printing. I’m also building a home lab with Docker containers. Tinkering with the world around me, that’s my kind of unwinding.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.