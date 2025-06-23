Brutal honesty can also be good at work

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Between 2018 to 2020, I’d often get frustrated trying to convince stakeholders that gaming was legitimate. And this mentor simply said, “You’re blessed with an industry that gets younger every year. Don’t try convincing those who won’t change. Just keep building and the world will change on its own." That advice stuck. Another great piece of wisdom came from my father when NODWIN was still growing. People would say, “Oh, you just organise events, put up screens, plug in mics and let people play games." That’s when my father said, “Cast longer shadows." His point was simple - if you know what you’re building and where it’s headed, just focus on doing it better than anyone else.