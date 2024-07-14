Nothing CMF Phone 1 review: Budget-friendly but high on customization

Cheap equals boring. Budget equals dull. One has come to accept this of the truly budget phone segment, where design flourishes, attention to detail and character are sacrificed at the altar of phones with cookie-cutter hardware and uninspiring software. Budget phones do one thing alone above all else - hit that price point.

With the Phone 1 (starting from ₹15,999), Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has taken the road less travelled and delivered a rather unique style and design identity, not unlike previous products in the CMF portfolio. You’re not going to confuse this phone with anything you’ve seen before. It all starts with a little twist in the tale.

Build and design

That twist in the tale comes via an innocuous circular dial on the bottom right of the rear panel which, along with the four exposed stainless-steel screws, not only give the Phone 1 a seriously industrial look (a tinkerer’s aesthetic, if you will) but also hint at the phone’s modular nature.

Take a regular flathead screwdriver to each of the four screws, rotate the circular dial till it comes off and then, with the slightest of effort, the removable back panel completely comes off, ready to be replaced by one of the other blue, orange or light green color options (black is the default for units selling in India). Each case ( ₹1,499) comes with its own color coordinated circular dial, SIM card slot, screws and a tiny screwdriver-cum-SIM eject tool. There are the slightest textural differences between them, with the Blue and Orange offering a vegan leather finish to the panel.

Removable back panels on phones used to be quite the rage a long time ago, but it’s been so long that CMF’s approach feels fresh all over again. Plus, it’s handy if you end up dropping and damaging one of the covers. Just don’t expect to do this every day to match your fit – it’s a fiddly process, particularly if you use the tiny, bundled screwdriver to get a proper grip on the rather shallow grooves.

Betting on accessories

Then again, CMF could have just called it a day with swappable back covers, but if you unscrew the circular dial (the "Accessory Point" as the brand calls it), you can attach from among one of three first-party accessories, all of which can be picked up for ₹799 each – a seriously hiking-grade lanyard to sling your Phone 1, a fold-out stand to prop up your phone for content consumption and video calls, and a card case that fits in a number of credit cards or a bit of cash and magnetically attaches itself onto a magnetic plate. They’re all quality accessories in that signature CMF Orange – like I said, you’re not going to mistake this phone for anything else on the market.