Nothing CMF Phone 1 review: Budget-friendly but high on customization

The phone runs a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip with 6GB or 8GB ( ₹17,999) of memory and a standard 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with the latter expandable to up to 2TB if you forgo a second SIM card for a microSD card. If you temper your expectations about performance, the phone will not disappoint one bit, running most games (not called Call of Duty or Genshin Impact) you’ll want to play, just not in their ultra graphics settings. The phone manages its heat output well too, without any major stutters or throttling, and battery life – with its 5000mAh cell – is respectable. With some degree of light use (WhatsApp, browsing, calls and a few photos across the day), the phone lasted nearly two days on a full charge with well past 7 hours of screen time. The 33W charging isn’t the fastest on the block, and it takes well over an hour to charge it completely.