Nothing Ear and Ear (a) review: Enjoyable listening experience
SummaryWhile the Nothing Ear (a) does well on app features and battery life, the Nothing Ear TWS earbuds offer a balanced sound signature. Which one should you pick?
For all the noise around its whiz-bang smartphones, most would remember that Carl Pei’s Nothing started off as an audio brand, delivering a unique design aesthetic and sound for not a lot of money. The latest Nothing Ear and Ear (a) arrive as successors to the Ear (2) and the Ear (Stick). Confusing, I know.
My gripes with Nothing switching up the nomenclature when previous models were versioned Ear (1) and Ear (2) aside, the Nothing Ear (2024 release) is their flagship offering, while the ‘a’ buds follow the designation Nothing uses on its budget offerings, and are more mainstream and pocket friendly.
Without a doubt, both are mature products befitting a company that has learnt and refined its products over the years. Here’s a closer look at the two TWS earbuds.
Is the Nothing Ear (a) the right fit for you?
The Nothing Ear (a) (priced at ₹7,999) has likely caught your attention on one of two counts – getting what looks almost like a Nothing flagship earbud, signature transparent aesthetic and all, or for a very welcome injection of that striking mustard yellow color to the otherwise monochrome lineup.