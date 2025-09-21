Nothing Ear (Open) review: For those who value spatial awareness while listening to audio
The Nothing Ear (Open) is designed for athletes, but is for anyone who prioritizes comfort and situational awareness over traditional noise-cancellation
From the moment I unboxed the Nothing Ear (Open) a couple of months ago, my mind was blown. That's how different, unique, and natural the product felt in the ear. Nothing may be known for its smartphones along with its sub-brand CMF, but it’s their audio products that have been the real winners.
Open earbuds have a distinctive design that keeps your ear canals clear. These earbuds are designed for playing music and podcasts while staying naturally aware of your surroundings. Yes, they don’t block ambient sounds, but they let you be present in the moment. The Ear (Open) omits the in-ear silicone tips and places the drivers next to your ear canal. These earbuds have hooks that go around your ear for a secure fit. These earbuds that prioritise situational awareness and comfort over active-noise-cancellation (ANC) are popular with athletes.