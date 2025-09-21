With open earbuds, it’s challenging to get all the frequencies to the eardrum as intended. With that said, the Ear (Open) features 14.2mm dynamic drivers and is optimally positioned right in front of the ear canal. Yes, thanks to the bumped-up drivers, I managed to get a little bit of bass while listening to Beyoncé’s Partition. It’s nowhere near as punchy as you’d be used to, but for open earbuds, it’ll just about do. Where the Ear (Open) shines is in the mids and treble. Vocals were good, and instruments came out nicely. The instrument separation isn’t the best, but then again, you can’t really expect it in this type of form factor. The soundstage is wide, clear, and crisp, and there’s a good amount of detail offered here.