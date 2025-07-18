Nothing Headphone (1) review: A distinct vibe
In just five years, Nothing has established a unique identity with its retro design. The new Headphone (1) blends style and functionality but can it hold its own in the premium audio market?
It’s barely been five years since its first product, but Nothing has quite the reputation for defying convention with its liberal use of a now-signature retro-transparent look. With the Headphone (1), its first over-the-ear wireless headphones, Nothing is confident these cans will find a place atop your crown, offbeat design notwithstanding. Yet, while Nothing’s earbuds have so far been priced in the mid-range or lower, their first foray into wireless headphones lands at ₹21,999, which then goes up against the likes of Sony, Bose and Sonos. Is it enough to earn Nothing a place on the big-boys table, on its first outing? You bet.