Nothing Headphone (1) review: A distinct vibe

Bear in mind, while the bass has good attack, it doesn’t have the sheer dominance of bass, as say the Sonys do, so you may want to play around with the bass enhancement setting to address that. The soundstage is immersive, the sound airy, and each instrument gets its own space to shine, and across genres, these headphones are a real bundle of fun to listen to, and some purists might even likely lean towards this pair over the segment peers. Active noise cancelation is respectable, and you get a decent amount of sound isolation courtesy the snug seal of the earpads, but it is at a level lower than the Sony WH1000-XM5 and the AirPod Max. Either way, battery life is great, delivering around 28-30 hours of battery life with music streaming over the higher-resolution LDAC codec and ANC turned on, and fast charging takes the battery to nearly half-full in 30 minutes.