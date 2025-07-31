Nothing Phone (3): Cool, capable, but with several flaws, not quite a flagship
It is the brand’s most ambitious smartphone yet, with a unique design, clean software, and strong battery life, but can it hold its own in a tough category?
Nothing has built its identity around being unconventional—transparent designs, quirky glyph lights, and now, a dot matrix display. With the new Phone 3, priced at ₹79,999, the company is attempting a leap into flagship territory. But while it’s the best phone Nothing has made so far, it still falls short of being a true flagship.