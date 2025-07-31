Nothing Phone (3): Cool, capable, but with several flaws, not quite a flagship

The rest of the back design is divisive. The asymmetrical camera layout, with individually ringed lenses, has triggered mixed reactions. That said, the design eliminates table wobble, and it has grown on me over time. At 218g, the Phone 3 is on the heavier side. Flat sides and an aluminium frame give it a solid in-hand feel, and the Gorilla Glass Victus back adds durability. Up front, there’s a 6.7-inch OLED display with slim bezels, 1.5K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. It hits 1,600 nits brightness in auto mode. However, the front uses Gorilla Glass 7i—a downgrade from Victus—and there’s no LTPO panel, just a standard LTPS one. Still, the display is crisp, colourful, and vibrant.