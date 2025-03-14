Nothing Phone 3a, 3a pro: Nothing boring about this design
SummaryNothing's phones have always been high on style, and with unusual AI features, these two new phones from the brand present a solid option for Android users
In a sea of incremental phone designs propped up by samey AI accoutrements, Nothing stands alone. With a self-avowed mission of “making tech fun again", Nothing continues to forge its own path, delivering interesting if somewhat polarizing designs right up and down the price spectrum (starting at ₹24,999 for the Nothing Phone 3a and ₹29,999 for the 3a Pro.)
This holds true with the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro, both of which bring a level of refinement mixed with quirkiness to the mid-range segment. And since it’s 2025, a dash of AI too… but with a difference. Gotta hand it to Nothing—love ’em or loathe ’em, you simply cannot ignore ’em.