Nothing Phone 3a, 3a pro: Nothing boring about this design

It really comes down to the cameras—upgrading to a Nothing Phone (3a) Pro gets you a better main rear camera sensor with faster dual-pixel phase detection auto focus, an upgraded telephoto camera with a 3x periscope lens and a much larger Sony sensor with OIS, plus a markedly larger and higher-resolution 50MP selfie camera. Oddly though, the 3a series downgrades the ultrawide to an 8MP sensor from the 2a Plus’ 50MP ultrawide, but the move is likely to make space (and cut costs) for the addition of the telephoto to both phones. In general, shots captured on both offer excellent detail and quality, both in good light and in night mode, though the star of the show is the periscope telephoto lens. Not only is it practically unheard of at these price points, but that added reach is worth it for portraits and for street photography.