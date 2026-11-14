When design and practicality meet in the form of useful home appliances

There was a time when everyday home appliances were expected to do one thing, do it well, and then disappear into the background. Not anymore. There’s a new generation of what I call “Instagram-ready home appliances” that are as much about thoughtful design that can be displayed front and center around your home, as they are about getting the functional basics right. Nuuk is a prime example of this shift, with Halo Fan, Brisk Air Fryer and Strom Garment Steamer. However, do they offer meaningful improvements over conventional alternatives, or are they just pretty faces? Here’s how they stack up.