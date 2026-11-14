When design and practicality meet in the form of useful home appliances

There was a time when everyday home appliances were expected to do one thing, do it well, and then disappear into the background. Not anymore. There’s a new generation of what I call “Instagram-ready home appliances” that are as much about thoughtful design that can be displayed front and center around your home, as they are about getting the functional basics right. Nuuk is a prime example of this shift, with Halo Fan, Brisk Air Fryer and Strom Garment Steamer. However, do they offer meaningful improvements over conventional alternatives, or are they just pretty faces? Here’s how they stack up.
There was a time when everyday home appliances were expected to do one thing, do it well, and then disappear into the background. Not anymore. There’s a new generation of what I call “Instagram-ready home appliances” that are as much about thoughtful design that can be displayed front and center around your home, as they are about getting the functional basics right. Nuuk is a prime example of this shift, with Halo Fan, Brisk Air Fryer and Strom Garment Steamer. However, do they offer meaningful improvements over conventional alternatives, or are they just pretty faces? Here’s how they stack up.
HĀLO v2 3D Air Circulation Fan
This isn’t your bog-standard pedestal fan. The Halo v2 has an almost sculptural design with compact circular base, slim stem and a distinctive fan head that looks like something out of an Ikea catalog. A touch of colour would have been nice, but it’s available only in black and white. The fan costs ₹10,499.
HĀLO v2 3D Air Circulation Fan
This isn’t your bog-standard pedestal fan. The Halo v2 has an almost sculptural design with compact circular base, slim stem and a distinctive fan head that looks like something out of an Ikea catalog. A touch of colour would have been nice, but it’s available only in black and white. The fan costs ₹10,499.
The minimalist design isn’t merely for show but is a functional choice, giving the Halo the ability to feature both horizontal oscillation (120 degrees) and vertical oscillation (90 degrees), allowing it to distribute air around a room rather than simply blast it in the horizontal plane.
Three BLDC motors power the airflow, giving the fan twelve wind speeds and four modes (wave, sleep, eco and hi). These are controlled via the touch controls or the bundled remote, and if you fork out an additional two thousand, there’s an app-connected LINKD version for smartphone control as well. The other interesting bit is a built-in mood lamp that throws an aesthetic warm yellow light onto the walls, turning into a night lamp when the fan is off.
Now, despite its compact form factor, the Halo does well to redirect airflow precisely where it’s needed and comes in handy when you want better air circulation in an already cooled room without the turbulence associated with a powerful ceiling fan. Plus, its quiet operation and around 24W power consumption is perfect for all-night bedside use. There are some niggles too, from the lack of height adjustability in the stand to the occasionally fiddly controls. This isn’t a replacement for most large ceiling fans, particularly in bigger spaces.
BRĪSK Air Fryer
A now familiar sight in Indian kitchens, air fryers have now come to look remarkably alike and functionally indistinguishable. Nuuk’s Brisk Air Fryer tries to stand out with its 6.5-liter capacity, a transparent cooking basket and a ceramic non-stick coating, all packaged into a finish far more premium than the commonplace black box.
And so, you get a choice of the rather sober gray colour options, but the one to get is definitely the one with the red finish, which lends it a personality that most countertop appliances lack. Whichever Brisk you pick, you get a compact (14.7 x 10.6 x 11 inches) air fryer which should fit easily on most counter tops, although one should note that that the 6.5-litre capacity, while sufficient for everyday cooking, does fall short on speed when it comes to cooking large batches of snacks quickly.
Putting the Brisk through its paces over the festive weeks gone by, the air fryer did well on many occasions, serving up samosas and french fries that belied their air fryer origins in taste, if not in texture. There were occasions, with potato smileys and nuggets, where one had to make adjustments, and even so, the results fell short repeatedly, until they finally didn’t.
What really came in handy across most cooks is the transparent basket, which helps avoid interrupting the cooking process each time you pull out the drawer to check progress. Now, you can watch your fries turn golden through the viewing window, and there’s even a halfway reminder tells you when it’s time to shake or turn your food for an even cook.
Digital controls via a touch panel are easy to use, and presets cover the most familiar cooking jobs (like fries, chicken, fish or veggies). The ceramic coating allows for easy wipes in between cooks, and the tougher residues can be dealt with in the dishwasher. All told, the transparent basket, attractive design and straightforward controls are more than cosmetic flourishes, but don’t expect the presets to eliminate all the guesswork from cooking, or the capacity to make batch cooking disappear. The air fryer costs ₹7,499.
Nuuk STRÖM GO v2 Garment Steamer
Pull out your favourite shirt or top from the luggage during a work trip, only to find it crumpled beyond recognition, and you’ll quickly appreciate the case for a compact garment steamer. The Strom Go v2 makes a good first impression, arriving in a travel pouch with a fabric brush to tackle lint. Its 1,000W heating element gets the 120ml water tank ready in around 30 seconds, delivering approximately 20g of steam per minute.
You can tackle creases without an ironing board, whether you’re steaming horizontally or vertically, or simply running it over clothes hanging on a hanger. As you’d expect, it works best on lighter fabrics, but for a quick pre-meeting refresh or a last-minute wardrobe rescue, it’s a handy travel companion. It costs ₹2,899.
The limitations are fairly predictable, and the compact form which makes it easy to slip into luggage limits its endurance. Heavier fabrics will still need the direct heat of a regular iron, so this is best suited for frequent travellers who want a last-minute solution with minimal fuss, sans pricey hotel ironing fees.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.