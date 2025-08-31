Even a few minutes with Madhav Sheth, 45, founder and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, is enough to see he’s no archetypal tech entrepreneur. Spend longer, and the impression only deepens. For one, he sees himself less as a technologist and more as a businessman. “You don’t need to be a techie to build a tech company—you can always hire the right people," he says. Too much obsession with the product, he warns, makes you forget the user. His mantra: 20% technical, 30% financial, and 50% business mindset. Then there are his quirks. He likes to call his motorcycle a “gadget". And when asked for a quote that shaped his life, he doesn’t cite anyone else’s wisdom but his own: “Build mystery—it’s a powerful offence and defence strategy."

Unconventional, yes—and that's a word that defines Sheth who is betting that NxtQuantum’s India-made smartphones, bundled with a homegrown operating system, can loosen China’s iron grip on the market. It’s a tall order even for someone who knows the market well, but then Sheth has never taken the beaten path. His family, for instance, carries neither business nor technology DNA. His father, Prakash Sheth, was a banker; his brother followed the same path. Nothing in his upbringing suggested he would one day launch a tech company. The divergence, Sheth insists, was deliberate. “I never wanted to be a banker—there’s no point in creating wealth for someone else," he says. With NxtQuantum, he is determined to create it for himself— “and for India". Business may be his bias, but Sheth’s love for technology runs deep.

As a boy, he was hooked on video games, especially tennis on his Atari console. “I broke four or five joysticks trying to perfect my shots," he laughs. Though his father eventually banned them, Sheth found cheaper substitutes and kept playing. He was just as intrigued by how cassettes drove visuals on screen—his first glimpse into how machines processed input. He later also “learnt to code". Financial constraints pushed Sheth toward a commerce degree at St. Xavier’s College in 1998, but they also sharpened his business instincts.

While interning at Archies Gallery to pay for his studies, he saw how a ₹100 instant SMS pack could disrupt greeting cards that took days to deliver. “That’s when I realised tech can wipe out entire industries," he says. Even when doing his two-year MBA at Harvard Business School in 2000, Sheth sold mobile recharges and exported phones to Latin America to pay rent and tuition. “Ten cents a phone—10,000 phones, $1,000. That’s how I survived."

After stints at Synopsys and Priory Business Group in the US, he co-founded Perfect Communications, a distributor of Samsung phones in Mumbai, in 2008.Sheth exited the company in 2016, around the time he completed a law degree at the University of Essex “to better understand geopolitics."

He joined OPPO as India sales director in 2017, co-founded Realme, and later revived Honor phones via HTech in 2023. Lessons from Africa and ChinaSheth believes his early exposure to mobile tech—and years spent building Chinese smartphone brands in India—have given him a ringside view of how fast consumer behaviour evolves, and the fortitude to handle rough and scary situations. Around 2005, for instance, he was doing an internship with a mobile market research firm—he prefers not to name it—that sent him to Nigeria which was back then in the throes of unrest over oil. Airports were chaotic, strikes shut down entire cities, and tyres burned on the streets. “I didn’t know that I had been dispatched as a scapegoat. I landed in Lagos and realised I needed armed escorts called MOPOLs (Nigerian Mobile Police) just to move around. But I didn’t have that kind of money," he recalls. When fellow Indians refused to help, it was a Nigerian taxi driver who came to his rescue.

Sheth had just $50 in hand. “He told me to lie flat on the back seat, covered me with a sheet, and drove me safely to Victoria Island, where I could find a hotel," he says. For seven days, Sheth was stranded as strikes raged, scraping by until he managed to wire money from the U.S. to pay his bills—his company refused to cover the costs. The experience left a deep impression.