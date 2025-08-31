He joined OPPO as India sales director in 2017, co-founded Realme, and later revived Honor phones via HTech in 2023. Lessons from Africa and ChinaSheth believes his early exposure to mobile tech—and years spent building Chinese smartphone brands in India—have given him a ringside view of how fast consumer behaviour evolves, and the fortitude to handle rough and scary situations. Around 2005, for instance, he was doing an internship with a mobile market research firm—he prefers not to name it—that sent him to Nigeria which was back then in the throes of unrest over oil. Airports were chaotic, strikes shut down entire cities, and tyres burned on the streets. “I didn’t know that I had been dispatched as a scapegoat. I landed in Lagos and realised I needed armed escorts called MOPOLs (Nigerian Mobile Police) just to move around. But I didn’t have that kind of money," he recalls. When fellow Indians refused to help, it was a Nigerian taxi driver who came to his rescue.