When you buy precious jewellery, do you check for certification? Do you know how to differentiate a genuine gemstone from a fake one? Most people do not. But the gemologist is trained to do just that.

Gemology is one of the hot vocational jobs of the season. According to a recent study by HR service provider TeamLease, these “hot vocational jobs also make for better long-term careers, compared with long-tail institution-based engineering and MBA."

For Swati Shekhar, what started as just a fun course soon became a passion. A student of political science at the Delhi University, Shekhar did not want to pursue the subject further. She instead enrolled for a graduate course in diamonds at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in California.

“The school also had a programme on gemology and my sister, Aarti, and I both decided to enrol in it. Through the course, we were introduced to the world of coloured stones—rubies, sapphires, emeralds," says Shekhar, 33.

Coloured gems were completely new for the sisters, even though their father had a gold and diamond business. After returning to India, Shekhar joined her father’s business for two months before setting up M.L. Natural Gems with her sister in 2009 in New Delhi.

“This was the first time a brand was specializing in coloured stones, and we did not realize the market would have challenges which were different from what I had seen while working with my father. You see, in the diamond business you see the colour, clarity and cut to recognize the real diamonds. But in the coloured stones business, you have to choose without the benchmarks to help you. Therefore, your expertise is very important," she explains.

While getting enrolled for a gemology course is not difficult (the GIA checks only for English proficiency), a gemologist needs to keep updating themselves. Since the market is small and demand is increasing, there has been a spike in synthetic and heated gem stones.

“When we started, people did not know what they put their money into. Anyone can provide a certificate, but do you know how to read that certificate? Do you know what the treatment process is? We had to educate our customers on this. We spoke to them, asked them to survey the market and then make an informed decision before spending their money," adds Shekhar.

Starting M.L. Natural Gems wasn’t easy though. The jewellery industry is male dominated, says Shekhar. She shares an experience of visiting the gemstone market in Surat, where all the shopkeepers, karigars and vendors were surprised to see a woman. “Traditionally, women would only be involved in the designing bit. But here we were trying to set up shop by ourselves," she explains.It is also important to train the staff to handle customer queries. Being a gemologist requires not just a degree, but also a lot of patience, “and cannot be something you pick up in only a month or so. If you stick around though, a fresher can get anywhere around ₹30,000 a month. Someone with 10 years of work behind him can easily fetch ₹60,000 to ₹1.5 lakh plus benefits (such as housing, travel and food)."

Incidentally, one of the biggest challenges in the industry comes from astrologers. Many of them are trained in astrology (which also uses precious gemstones such as ruby, sapphire and corals, according to birth month and time), but are not trained in gemology. “This poses a unique challenge, where they might give someone a gemstone that is actually synthetic. The astrologers themselves may not know that it is not a natural, untreated gemstone because they do not have that expertise. But if we try to correct them, or tell our clients that what they have got is not a pure gemstone, they feel cheated," adds Shekhar. Even with such challenges, she believes the growth prospects for gemologists are bright. Outside India, gemologists are in demand from not just jewellery brands but also auction houses. But with the growing demand in India, the profession is attracting more youngsters. “Even big companies need the expertise of a gemologist to distinguish the natural gems from the fake ones. And with the demand growing from millennials asking for jewellery other than the traditional gold and silver ones, this is a profession that will surely be in focus," adds Shekhar.

Cool Jobs looks at vocations that are becoming popular among millennials.

