From all angles, Our Planet, the eight-part series that captures the natural world and its beings, is stunning. It reminds us of the endless precision with which our planet was made—the majestic glaciers, the manakin birds’ complex mating dances, the flamingos’ hatching of thousands of chicks in unison. While opening our eyes again to the world around us, David Attenborough, the legendary broadcaster and naturalist who presents Our Planet in his silky yet guilt-tinged voice, also reminds us how we humans are wiping out this flora and fauna by poaching, population growth, pollution and climate change. The multimillion-dollar series was filmed for over four years in 50 countries. “In one human lifetime," says Attenborough in the opening minutes, “wildlife populations have fallen by an average of 60%. The stability of nature can no longer be taken for granted." No one can say we weren’t warned.



