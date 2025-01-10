OnePlus 13 review: Worth the upgrade?
SummaryThe OnePlus 13 is equal parts refreshing, equal parts familiar—with a medley of classic OnePlus and modern design elements. We tried to find a quibble with it—did we succeed? Let's find out
It may be unlucky for some, and there’s even a term to describe the fear of anything numbered or labelled 13—triskaidekaphobia. Not so for OnePlus, which has fortunately stayed the course the company set with the OnePlus 12, one of not having to add a “for the price" caveat after telling you how good the phone is. The OnePlus 13 is set to legitimize the erstwhile flagship killer as the killer flagship to pick up in early 2025. Launching at Rs. 69,999 onwards before you factor in bank offers, the OnePlus 13 takes the launch price higher than the OnePlus 12, so the question remains—does it continue to get enough right to warrant the price bump?